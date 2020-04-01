Delhi govt announces Rs 1 crore to families of those who die serving COVID-19 patients

New Delhi [India], Apr 1 (ANI): The families of those who lost their lives while serving COVID-19 patients, in any capacity, will be provided Rs 1 crore as financial assistance, said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday.

"If anyone loses life while serving COVID-19 patients, whether sanitation workers, doctors or nurses, their family will be provided Rs 1 crore, as a mark of respect to their service. Whether they are from the private or government sector doesn't matter," said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

"I know your services are invaluable, what you have been doing for humanity, we are doing as a token of respect. I want to express gratitude on behalf of the people of the country, that you are risking your own lives and treating the coronavirus patients," he added.

The chief minister was interacting with the doctors of five government hospitals and medical staff via video conference.

"Since the doctors and nurses cannot possibly go home every day, we have made arrangements for them to stay at five-star hotels. We will also make sure that there is no shortage of PPE," he added.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases have reached 1637 in India, including 1466 active cases, 133 cured/discharged/migrated people and 38 deaths. (ANI)