Delhi govt announces summer vacation in schools from May 11 to June 30

New Delhi [India], May 6 (ANI): The Delhi government on Wednesday said that all government and government-aided schools in the national capital would observe summer vacation from May 11 to June 30.

"The summer vacation in government and government-aided schools shall be observed as usual from 11th May to 30th June for students," said a notification issued by Delhi's Directorate of Education.

The notification also stated that in view of COVID-19, the students shall not be called to schools for any teaching-learning activity during the summer vacation.

The teaching and learning activities in the schools were suspended since March 23 this year in the backdrop of COVID-19 pandemic.

On March 24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a 21-day lockdown as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19. The lockdown was later extended till May 3 and now has been extended to May 17. (ANI)

