Delhi govt appoints DANICS Jitendra Agrawal as new DC of Excise Department

New Delhi [India], August 9 (ANI): The Delhi government on Tuesday appointed Jitendra Agrawal as the new Deputy Commissioner of the Excise department of the national capital.

Prior to his appointment as the DC, Agrawal-- who is a 1997 batch of Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands Civil Service (DANICS)-- was the Director (Archives) holding additional charges of the Director of Archaeology, Special Secretary of ACL and Director (Panchayat).

Besides Agrawal, the government has also ordered an additional charge of the General Manager of Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC) to IAS Geetika Sharma, who was earlier serving only as the Deputy Commissioner (North East), Revenue Department.

Meanwhile, Pravesh Ranjan Jha of DANICS 2004 will now be the Additional Secretary to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with an additional charge of the Additional Secretary to General Administration Department.

The order from the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi further said that the charges of all the officials other than Jitendra Agrawal "stand relieved from their present place to join their new assignment, without waiting for any formal relieving" from the current department.

"The charges held by Agrawal shall be looked after by the concerned Linked Officers, till further orders," the order read. (ANI)