Delhi govt approves new medical courses at state institutes, aims to enhance professional skills of paramedics

New Delhi [India], January 20 (ANI): Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday gave approval for various new courses in state medical colleges and said that these courses will give a push to enhance the professional skills of nurses, pathologists, paramedics, physiotherapists, and those in allied services in a big way.

These courses include one year of Post Basic Diploma in Oncology Nursing at Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute and Research Centre, BSc Nursing Programme in Delhi Pharmaceuticals Sciences and Research University (DPSRU), Master of Physiotherapy (Sports) at Banarsidas Chandiwala Institute of Physiotherapy, re-validation of 3 years BSc (Medical Technology, Radiotherapy) at Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute and Research Centre, BSc. in Medical Laboratories in Hindu Rao Hospital, and a continuation of Bachelor of Physiotherapy Program at Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyay Institute of Physical Disabilities.



While speaking about the new courses being introduced, Manish Sisodia said, "The COVID pandemic was an eye-opener for all of us and made us realise that besides doctors we need well-trained paramedics, nurses, physiotherapists, pathologists, etc in large numbers to cater to the emergent health needs of the residents of Delhi. These courses will give a push to enhance the skills of various health professionals who play a major role in day-to-day needs at the hospitals."

"These courses will enhance the career opportunities for students in the Health Sector. This in turn will help the government in providing better and world-class healthcare services to the people of Delhi, which has always been the priority of CM Arvind Kejriwal," he added.

Along with the new courses, the Deputy Chief Minister has also approved the upgradation of the Panna Dai School of Nursing to BSc. Nursing College for imparting four years of B.Sc. (Nursing) programs with an intake capacity of 40+10 per cent Economically Weaker Section (EWS) students for the academic session 2022-23. (ANI)

