Delhi govt approves Rs 1 crore each to families of 14 Covid warriors

New Delhi [India], January 13 (ANI): The Delhi government on Friday announced an ex-gratia amount of Rs 1 crore each to the families of 14 frontline workers who lost their lives during the Covid-19 pandemic on duty.

The decision was taken in the meeting of the group of ministers chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday.

"The Delhi government will give an ex-gratia amount of Rs 1 crore each to the families of 14 Covid warriors who lost their lives during the Covid-induced pandemic while serving the patients and society," an official statement said.



"Covid warriors of Delhi worked selflessly during the pandemic and sacrificed their lives to protect humanity and society without caring for their own lives. No amount can compensate for the loss of the family of the deceased Covid warriors, but their families will definitely get a means to live a dignified life through this amount," Sisodia said.

"The government stands with the families of Covid warriors in their every need," he added.

Deputy CM further said that thousands of Covid warriors including doctors, medical staff, support staff, and sanitation workers worked day and night to fight this unprecedented pandemic and many of them were martyred while serving the people.

"Under the leadership of CM Arvind Kejriwal, the decision was taken to provide all the required support to the families of Covid warriors in Delhi," he stated.

Sisodia also said, "This scheme of the Delhi government gives confidence to the families of Covid warriors that the government and society are always with them. It is to be noted that the government has earlier approved Rs 1 crore ex-gratia amount to the families of 59 deceased Covid warriors." (ANI)

