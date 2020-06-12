Delhi govt asks COVID-19 designated hospitals to make oxygen facility available on all beds

New Delhi [India], June 12 (ANI): Delhi Government has issued order directing all designated COVID-19 hospitals to make oxygen facility available on all of their beds, decision has been taken in view of the surge in positive cases in Delhi in last one week.

It has been observed that there has been a surge in the number of positive cases of COVID-19 in the last one week in Delhi, resulting in additional demand of hospital ICU beds and beds with oxygen facility, Delhi Government stated in the order.

"In the above, it is decided to make oxygen facility available on all hospital beds available in designated COVID hospitals of Government of NCT of Delhi. Medical Directors/Directors of all designated COVID hospitals of Government of NCT of Delhi are directed to arrange oxygen supply to all hospital beds where piped oxygen supply is not available through oxygen concentrators or oxygen cylinders," it added. (ANI)

