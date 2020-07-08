Delhi govt asks hospitals to collect feedback from COVID-19 survivors

New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI): The Delhi government has directed all government and private COVID-19 hospitals to obtain feedback from COVID-19 survivors and their opinion on donating blood plasma at the time of discharge from the medical centres.

The medical superintendents of all government and private COVID-19 hospitals have been issued directives in this regard.

The feedback form will have questions about cleanliness, food, doctors' services at the hospital, blood group and underlying conditions.

A few days back, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had inaugurated country's first 'plasma bank' at the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences in the capital to ease access to plasma.

According to the Union Health Ministry, Delhi has recorded as many as 1,00,823 cases of COVID-19 till July 7. Out of the total, 25,620 are active cases, 72,088 have been cured or discharged and 3,115 have died due to the lethal infection. (ANI)

