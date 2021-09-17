Delhi govt building India's largest STP, says Satyendar Jain

New Delhi [India], September 17 (ANI): Delhi Water Minister Satyendar Jain visited the construction site of the Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) being constructed at Okhla and said that the STP will be the largest single STP in India, with the capacity of 564 Million Litres per Day (MLD).

"Delhi Government is building India's largest Sewage Treatment Plant in Delhi. This state-of-the-art STP will treat 564 Million Litre of sewage per day. This will give a great boost to our efforts to clean the Yamuna. Only clean & treated water will be allowed to flow in the Yamuna," tweeted Jain.

"This STP will stop 564 MLD of sewage from flowing into the Yamuna by treating to the latest norms of Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD) 10 mg/L and Total Suspended Solids (TSS) 10 mg/L with nutrient removal. The treated water will be fit to be utilised for various non-potable purposes like gardening, lakes rejuvenation, washing, flushing etc. We are working with our full dedication and compensating for the delay due to Covid-19 by putting in additional resources. The work of this STP is expected to be completed by December 2022," the minister said.





Jain informed that the STP will receive the sewage from various drains and sewerage networks of South and Central Delhi.

"The plant will have a solar drying system for around 150 tonnes of sludge spread over 12 acres. Advanced suction-based clarifiers are being used to improve the removal of solids particles from the wastewater. After the completion of this STP, a major flow of discharge will be stopped from flowing into the Yamuna," he said.

According to the Water Minister, in addition to this, two existing STPs of 72 MLD and 136 MLD will continue to function in the Okhla STP complex. This will make the total treatment capacity of the Okhla STP complex 771 MLD. Out of these, 136 MLD is already achieving advanced parameters of less than 10 mg/L Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD) and Total Suspended Solids (TSS).

"The treatment efficiency of 72 MLD has been improved by DJB. This 72 MLD sewage is now achieving levels of Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD) in the range of 10-12 mg/L and Total Suspended Solids (TSS) in the range of 16-18 mg/L," Jain added. (ANI)

