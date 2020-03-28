Delhi govt built capacity to feed 4 lakh people, says Kejriwal

New Delhi [India], Mar 28 (ANI): Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said that the Delhi government has built the capacity to feed at least four lakh people from today onwards and appealed migrant workers to not leave the city.

"We have built the capacity to feed at least four lakh people from today onwards. We are also distributing food in over 500 schools and 238 night shelters. I have asked MLAs to request migrant workers to not leave Delhi as we have made arrangements for all. I will appeal that initiative of lockdown taken by the Prime Minister is necessary to contain this epidemic. If people will migrate then COVID-19 cases will rise," Kejriwal said while addressing a digital press conference.

He said that the government has deployed flying squads in each district to distribute food packets to the needy.

"Our flying squads are patrolling in each district and distributing food packets to the needy. From tomorrow, the distribution process will be carried out smoothly and food will reach everywhere. I thank all who are coming together in this initiative of feeding the people," Kejriwal stated.

He asserted that the government has started distributing ration for the next month amid the nationwide lockdown.

"Ration is available at 1,000 ration shops in Delhi. From today onwards, 7.5 kg of ration will be distributed free of cost among 71 lakh people. MLAs will ensure the social distancing at ration shops," he said.

The central government has imposed a 21-day lockdown in the country from March 24 onwards in order to contain the spread of coronavirus.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), there are 873 confirmed cases of coronavirus cases in the country and 19 fatalities have been reported. (ANI)

