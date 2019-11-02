Delhi govt changes timings for government offices during Odd-Even scheme

New Delhi [India], Nov 2 (ANI): To make it convenient, Delhi government has changed the timings for government offices during the Odd-Even scheme from November 4-15.

According to an official order, 21 government departments will function from 9:30 am to 6 pm, while the other 21 departments will function from 10:30 am to 7 pm.

Among the departments, which will begin work from 9:30 am are Administrative Reforms, Environment, Power, Planning, Audit, Finance Department, Food Supplies and Consumer Affairs (General Branch) among others.

Offices like Home, Services, Urban Development, Principal Accounts Office, Prosecution, Transport, Higher Education, Information and Publicity will operate from 10:30 am onwards.

AAP government's Odd-Even scheme, which was first implemented in 2015, entails cars with odd and even number plates to run on alternate days. For the last few years, the national capital has been grappling with smog every winter, raising health concerns. (ANI)

