Delhi govt claims MoHUA 'minted false claims' on Anaj Mandi fire

New Delhi [India], Dec 9 (ANI): The AAP-led Delhi government on Sunday said that the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) through its recent statement "minted false claims" about the Delhi fire tragedy to hide the "corruption and inefficiency of the municipal corporation".

"A shocking and false statement has been released by the MoHUA on the Anaj Mandi fire tragedy and to hide the corruption and inefficiency of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), the union ministry has minted some false claims," said an official statement by the Delhi government.

As many as 43 people died and 16 others sustained injuries after a fire broke out in the factory at Anaj Mandi on Rani Jhansi Road in the wee hours on Sunday. The Delhi Police have arrested Rehan, the owner of the building, in which the fire broke out.

The city government said that the Delhi Fire Service made it "clear that the factory had no fire clearance and NoC to operate and it was illegal".

"Why is the union ministry defending an illegal factory being run in violation of all rules and has taken so many innocent lives?" it asked.

The union ministry is citing irrelevant rules and regulations which come into play if any enterprise runs legally according to rules, which is clearly not the case here, the Delhi government stated.

It is the MCD's duty to check building plans, whether the buildings have been lawfully constructed and what activities are going on in them, it added. (ANI)

