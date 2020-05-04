Delhi govt decides to hire home healthcare providers for Covid-19 positive patients

New Delhi [India], May 4 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday chaired the Cabinet meeting after the opening of government offices, as part of new lockdown guidelines effective from May 3.

Among the major decisions taken today was the approval of home isolation process for mild and asymptomatic COVID-19 positive patients, read a release of Office of the Chief Minister.

"An entire training manual has been designed which will be given to all patients and their caregivers. A team of health workers will call each patient personally, and educate them on best practices for home isolation. This will be followed by a daily call that will track all the important vitals of the patient and answer all their queries," it said.

"The patients would also get automatic SMS alerts for patients testing to be done after 14 days of isolation. Delhi Govt is working with one of the best Home Health Care providers in India to make sure all Covid positive patients get the best health care possible during their home isolation period," read the release.

On Sunday, Kejriwal had announced the list of activities, which will be allowed during the third phase of lockdown in the national capital.

All government offices have opened in Delhi from today and those dealing with essential services will mandatorily have 100 per cent attendance, while only 33 per cent attendance is allowed in offices dealing with non-essential activities.

The Chief Minister said that up to the level of Deputy Secretary, 33 per cent of attendance will be allowed and 100 per cent attendance is must for Deputy Secretary and above posts. (ANI)

