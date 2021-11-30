Delhi govt designates Lok Nayak Hospital as dedicated facility for 'Omicron' variant cases

New Delhi [India], November 30 (ANI): The Delhi government has designated Lok Nayak Hospital as a dedicated hospital to treat patients infected with the new COVID-19 variant 'Omicron'.

As per the order issued by the Health and Family Department of the Delhi government, the decision has been taken following the new guidelines by the Central government for international travellers in the context of the new variant.

"Lok Nayak Hospital will designate one or more separate wards ( as per need) for isolating and treating such patients...It is hereby directed that no COVID-18 patient of the new variant of SARS-CoV-2 will be denied admission on any ground," the order stated.

The Omicron variant (B.1.1.529), a new variant of the coronavirus, was first reported in Botswana on November 11, 2021, and appeared on November 14 in South Africa. It has been declared a variant of concern by the World Health Organisation (WHO). (ANI)