Delhi govt directs directorate of education to increase remuneration of Guest, Contract Teachers

New Delhi [India], December 23 (ANI): Delhi government directed the Directorate of Education to increase the remuneration of Guest and Contract Teachers, informed an official statement issued by the Office of Deputy Chief Minister on Thursday.

In the statement, Sisodia said, "Yesterday, a delegation of 'Dilli Atithi Shikshak Sangh' met me and submitted a representation on behalf of all Guest teachers posted in the schools of Delhi Government."

"It was a productive meeting where they shared their teaching-learning experience with the students in schools. I again thanked them for their contributions in supporting the learnings of students alongside regular teachers," the minister said.



Mentioning the request of Guest teachers regarding the revision of their remuneration, he said, "I agree with their point that the increase in the cost of living, compounded by economic hardship in many families due to COVID necessities upward revision in remuneration."

So, the minister directed the Directorate of Education to increase the remuneration of Guest and Contract Teachers.

The Department should work out the details of the same and submit a proposal to increase the remunerations for all Guest and Contract teachers working in the school of Delhi government, he added. (ANI)

