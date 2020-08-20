Delhi govt directs excise department to issue permission for service of liquor in restaurants, clubs

New Delhi [India], August 20 (ANI): The Delhi government on Thursday directed the excise department to issue necessary permission for the service of liquor in restaurants and clubs by license holders. The decision has been taken keeping the revenue implications in mind.

In an order, the Delhi government said, "Under the unlock guidelines, Delhi Government has allowed operation of restaurants subject to social distancing norms. The government has also allowed opening of hotels. Bars shall remain closed under the provisions of unlock guidelines of the Ministry of Home Affairs."

"However, several state governments have permitted service of liquor by license holders under the Excise Rules at the table in the restaurants and clubs and in the hotel rooms. Considering the revenue implications, Excise Department to issue necessary permission for service of liquor in restaurants and clubs by licensees at the table and in the hotel rooms," the order signed by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia read.

On Wednesday, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), after a meeting with the state government, had approved the reopening of hotels in the national capital amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)

