Delhi govt displayed 'insensitive' approach in handling situation after fire in Anaj Mandi: Alka Lamba

New Delhi [India], Dec 8 (ANI): Congress leader Alka Lamba on Sunday said that Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government has displayed an "insensitive" approach in handling the aftermaths of the fire incident that took place in Anaj Mandi at Rani Jhansi Road.

Speaking to ANI, Lamba said, "The fire officials said that ambulances should be arranged for the affected people. I called 102 for the ambulance service. They said that ambulances in Civil Lines area would not be sent as they are VVIP ambulances. The Delhi government should answer for this insensitive approach."

The death toll in Anaj Mandi fire at Rani Jhansi Road has touched 43 so far. Around 62 people were taken out from the building that caught fire in the wee hours on Sunday of which 43 have been declared dead.

Thirty-four people were declared dead in Lok Nayak Hospital, while nine in Lady Hardinge Hospital in the national capital.

Soon after receiving the report, 15 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the fire and to carry out rescue operations. Given the intensity of the fire, 10-12 more fire tenders had to be sent at the spot.

The fire has been completely doused by the fire brigade teams and all the persons have been rescued from the site.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to families of those who lost their lives in the tragic incident. Additional assistance of Rs 1 lakh has also been announced to those injured. The Delhi government has also ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident and sought a report within seven days.



"The Anaj Mandi fire tragedy is very unfortunate. More than 40 people have died. I have ordered a magisterial inquiry into it. Compensation of Rs 10 lakh each will be given to families of those dead and Rs 1 lakh each to those injured. The expense of medical treatment of those injured will be borne by the government," Kejriwal told reporters after visiting the site of the fire tragedy. (ANI)