Delhi Govt eases restrictions amid decline in COVID-19 cases

New Delhi [India], January 27 (ANI): Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Thursday chaired the 32nd meeting of Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) to review the COVID-19 situation in the national capital and decided to ease restrictions amid the decline in cases.

In a series of tweets, the Lieutenant Governor said that it was decided to revoke weekend curfew, allow opening of markets without odd-even rule and open Government offices with full strength.

"Chaired the 32nd meeting of DDMA to review the COVID-19 situation in Delhi along with Arvind Kejriwal, ministers Satyendar Jain and Kailash Gahlot, Dr VK Paul-NITI Aayog, Chief Secretary, Professor Balram Bhargava-ICMR, Dr SK Singh-NCDC, Krishna Vatsa-NDMA and other senior officials," Baijal said.

He further said that after detailed discussions with experts, in view of the decline in positive cases, it was decided to gradually ease restrictions while ensuring adherence to COVID appropriate behaviour.

"It was agreed to revoke weekend curfew and to open markets without the odd-even rule. It was also decided to open all Government offices with 100 per cent strength upto the Grade 1 level. Restaurants, bars and cinema halls or theatres to operate upto 50 per cent capacity," he said.

The marriage related gatherings to be allowed to be held with 50 per cent capacity of the venue subject to a maximum of 200 persons.

Governor also advised the Health Department to enhance vaccination coverage with a special focus on vulnerable sections and also to undertake necessary epidemiological analysis of hospitalized patients.

"Emphasized on all agencies to ensure strict enforcement of COVID appropriate behaviour and to continue to be vigilant without lowering the guard," he added.

However, the decision on the reopening of schools will be taken up in the next DDMA meeting.



Last week, the Delhi government allowed all private offices in the National Capital Territory of Delhi, outside of Containment Zones, to function with upto 50 per cent attendance.

The DDMA had, however, advised the private offices to stagger office timing, presence and quantum of staff.

Earlier in the month, DDMA decided to impose a curfew in Delhi on Saturdays and Sundays to curb the COVID-19 surge.

Meanwhile, Delhi reported 7,498 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours, said the state government on Wednesday.

As per the bulletin provided by the Health Department, the positivity rate for the day has gone to 10.59 per cent. A total of 70,804 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

During the last 24 hours, 11,164 patients recovered from the infection, taking the total recoveries in the national capital to 17,46,972.

As many as 29 people lost their lives to the deadly virus during the last 24 hours. The death toll in Delhi due to the disease currently stands at 25,710. The Covid death rate stands at 1.42 per cent.

There are currently 38,315 active COVID-19 cases in Delhi. (ANI)

