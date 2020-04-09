Delhi govt employees body requests LG, CM to shift quarantine centre from Gulabi Bagh

New Delhi [India], April 9 (ANI): Delhi Government Employees Welfare Association has written to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, requesting them to shift a quarantine centre, holding 120 Tablighi Jamaat members, situated at a government school inside Gulabi Bagh area in the national capital to a location with less population.

The Association appealed to the LG and the chief minister to "issue necessary directions to the authorities to shift the quarantine centre from Gulabi Bagh to a locality with less population".

The letter states that at present 120 members of the Tablighi Jamaat have been quarantined at the school located at Gulabi Bagh. "They have been quarantined here ignoring the fact that most of the staff residing here, is on emergency duty to contain 'Novel Coronavirus," the letter said.

The letter pointed out that Gulabi Bagh was the biggest Delhi government employees residential colony and there are 2500 flats in the colony. "At present, 2500 officers and officials are residing there along with approximately 15,000 family members," the letter added.

The Tablighi Jamaat event, that took place in Nizamuddin Markaz in March, has emerged as a hotspot for COVID-19 in India with several positive cases linked to the gathering including deaths in Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Telangana.

The national capital on Wednesday reported 93 COVID-19 positive cases in 24 hours, taking the total number of persons diagnosed with deadly virus to 669. (ANI)

