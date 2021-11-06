Delhi govt extends free ration scheme for next six months

New Delhi [India], November 6 (ANI): Stating that inflation in the country is 'at its peak', many people are unable to manage even two meals a day and many lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday announced that the Delhi government has extended its free ration scheme for the next six months.

"Inflation is at its peak. The common man is struggling to manage even two square meals a day. Many have lost their jobs due to COVID-19. Prime Minister, please extend the scheme of supplying free ration to the poor by six months. The Delhi government is extending its free ration scheme for the next six months," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

The Delhi Chief Minister also wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urging the Centre to extend the free ration scheme for the next six months.

Kejriwal's remarks came a day after Food Secretary Sudhanshu Pandey had said the Centre had no proposal to extend the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY).

"Since the economy is in revival mode, as of now there is no proposal to extend Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana," he said while addressing a presser in Delhi.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had announced that the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PM-GKAY) will be extended till Holi.

PM-GKAY is a food security welfare scheme that was envisaged by the Prime Minister to provide assistance and help mitigate the economic impact of COVID-19.

Under PMGKAY, 5 Kg per person additional food grain is given to all beneficiaries covered under National Food Security Act. (ANI)