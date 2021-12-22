Delhi govt extends free ration scheme for six months

New Delhi [India], December 21 (ANI): Delhi Government has extended free ration scheme for another six months.

''The Delhi Cabinet has taken another important decision. Ever since the pandemic hit Delhi, we have been giving free ration to the people here. Those who come to get their ration from the ration card are given free ration. The period of giving free ration is getting over and thus is being extended further for six months. Now the facility of giving free ration to the people here has been extended till May 31," Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said at a press conference here on Monday.

The decision is expected to benefit around 72.77 lakh people.

As per the eligibility prescribed under the National Food Security (NFS) Act 2013, five kg of foodgrains are given free of cost to the needy people including migrant workers, unorganised workers, construction workers, domestic helpers and those who do not have ration cards. Of this 5 kg food, 4 kg is wheat and 1 kg is rice per person per month.

According to the decision of the cabinet, the ration is being given to all the needy people, including migrant workers, unorganised workers, workers engaged in building and construction work, domestic helpers, who do not have ration cards.

The Chief Minister had written a letter to the Prime Minister earlier in November requesting the Centre to extend this free ration scheme.

''The Central Government has announced that this scheme will not be extended after November. There is backbreaking inflation in the country at this time. The common man is finding it difficult to get two square meals. In such a situation, I request you to further extend this scheme of giving additional free ration to the people for six more months. The Delhi Government is extending the scheme from its own end to provide people with free additional ration for six months. It will be very kind of you to do the same as well," the letter had said.

The Centre has also extended Pradhan Mantri Garib Anna Yojana till March 2022. (ANI)