Delhi govt highlights 2,100 patients recovered at LNJP hospital, says NHRC team satisfied with facilities

New Delhi [India], June 12 (ANI): Delhi government on Friday pointed out that 2,100 patients from Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital (LNJP) hospital have successfully recovered from COVID-19 infection.

"LNJP Hospital is the biggest COVID-19 hospital in Delhi and right now around 2,000 beds are operational here for the COVID-19 patients. Many critical patients from the Central government and the private hospitals in Delhi are being referred to the LNJP hospital for better medication. So far, over 2,100 patients from LNJP hospital have successfully recovered from COVID-19 infection and returned to their homes," the government said in a statement.

The Supreme Court had taken suo motu cognisance of media reports on management of patients suffering from COVID-19 in LNJP hospital.

The government said that this is an extraordinary situation and the Delhi government is trying its best from the very first day to set up better infrastructure and to provide quality healthcare to all COVID-19 patients.

"The frontline workers in our hospitals, our doctors and nursing staff, are working day and night to serve the people. Many doctors have not visited their homes in the last 2 months because of their hospital duty," it said.

The government underlined that the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) team which visited the LNJP hospital on Thursday have expressed their "satisfaction" after scrutinising facilities at the hospital.

"The Hon'ble Supreme Court is the apex court of India and we accept their observations with the utmost respect and with absolute sincerity. The Delhi government is determined to provide health care for all and to ensure best possible treatment to each COVID-19 patient. But, if there are any gaps that still remain and is brought to our notice, we will act on them sincerely and immediately," it said. (ANI)

