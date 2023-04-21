Delhi Govt hikes minimum wage of workers, new rates to come into effect from April 1

New Delhi [India], April 20 (ANI): To provide relief to labourers and employees in Delhi, who are facing the brunt of inflation, the Delhi government on Thursday issued an order to increase the monthly wages of unskilled, semi-skilled, and skilled workers in the national capital.

The benefit will also be extended to employees in the clerical and supervisor class. The Kejriwal government increased their minimum monthly wages, including non-matriculation, matriculation, and graduate employees. These new rates will be applicable from April 1.

Labour Minister Raaj Kumar Anand also directed payment to all workers and employees at the enhanced rate.

According to the new rate of minimum wage increased by the Delhi government, the monthly wage of skilled workers has been increased from Rs 20,357 to Rs 20,903 by Rs 546. The monthly salary of semi-skilled workers has been increased from Rs 18,499 to Rs 18,993 by Rs 494. On the other hand, there has been an increase of Rs 442 in the monthly wages of unskilled labourers from Rs 16,792 to Rs 17,234.

Supervisors and clerical employees in Delhi will also benefit from the new rates of minimum wages issued by the government.



According to the new rates, the monthly salary of non-matric employees has been increased from Rs 18,499 to Rs 18,993, resulting in a monthly salary increase of Rs 494. Similarly, the monthly salary of matriculation pass and non-graduate employees has been increased from Rs 20,357 to Rs 20,903, an increase of Rs 546.

On the other hand, the monthly salary of graduate employees and labourers with higher educational qualifications has been increased from Rs 22,146 to Rs 22,744, resulting in the maximum increase in their monthly salary by Rs 598.

Anand, in a statement, said, "Under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, this significant step has been taken keeping in mind the interests of the poor and working class of Delhi. This will provide relief to the working class who are facing the brunt of inflation."

"Dearness allowance cannot be stopped for such workers in the unorganised sector, who normally get only minimum wages, so the Delhi Government has announced a new minimum wage by adding dearness allowance," he added.

The minister further said, "Every section of society has been affected economically due to Corona in the past years. Along with this, due to inflation, the ever-increasing prices of everyday items have broken the back of the general public. In such a situation, we hope that the increase in the minimum wage by the Delhi government will help the labourers."

"The minimum wage given to labourers in Delhi is the highest compared to any other state in the country. The Kejriwal Government continuously increases the dearness allowance every 6 months to give relief to all the workers of Delhi," he added.

Highlighting the benefits of increasing the monthly wages of workers, Labour minister said, "This decision of the Delhi government will benefit unskilled, semi-skilled, skilled and other workers in all scheduled employment categories. people working on minimum wages in the unorganised sector should also benefit from dearness allowance, which is usually given to state and central government employees." (ANI)

