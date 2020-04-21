Delhi govt hospitals to set up media cells to tackle social media messages

New Delhi [India], April 21 (ANI): The Delhi government on Monday directed all its hospitals to create media cells to tackle a large number of social media messages regarding the functioning of hospitals.

"It has come to the notice that there are a large number of social media messages regarding functioning of hospitals of government of NCT of Delhi are floating around. The concerned hospital needs to either rebut the information or take corrective action to avoid reoccurrence of such incidences," an order issued by the government said.

"Medical Superintendent, Medical Directors and Directors of Hospitals of Delhi are directed to create a media cell who should monitor social media, news media and immediately react to such news, information so that correct position is presented before people," it added.

The Delhi'government's response comes after a video was shared on Twitter over the treatment of COVID-19 patients in government hospitals and quarantine facilities.

On Monday, a daughter and along with mother posted a video on Twitter, alleging that her father, who had tested positive for corona, was not getting proper treatment in the government hospital in the national capital. They claimed that no hospital was willing to attend him even though he had high fever.

Delhi has so far reported 2003 COVID-19 positive cases, which is second after Maharashtra, as per the Union Health Ministry. (ANI)