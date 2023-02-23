Delhi govt inks MoU with University of Birmingham to provide global exposure to teachers

New Delhi [India], February 23 (ANI): Taking a step further to provide global exposure to all in-service teachers and aspiring teachers across the national capital, the Delhi government's Delhi Teachers University signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the UK's University of Birmingham - for curriculum development, research and exchange programs on Thursday.

The MoU was signed in the presence of the Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia, the Chancellor of the University of Birmingham Lord Karan Bilimoria, and the Vice Chancellor of Delhi Teachers University Dhananjay Joshi.

While discussing the future plans with the University of Birmingham, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that the MoU signed today is a testament of the Kejriwal Government's firm commitment to provide India with world-class educators of the future.

"It is our firm belief that to become the best, we must constantly strive to learn from the best. I am certain that by collaborating with the University of Birmingham - recognised as one of the finest universities across the world, we will be able to take education in India to the greatest heights of excellence, and make teaching a prestigious, sought-after profession that youngsters across the country aspire for." Sisodia said.





He added, "This MoU marks the beginning of a long, collaborative association across many programs for teacher training between Delhi & Birmingham, and will serve as an opportunity for both the universities to learn and grow immensely."

"The Memorandum of Understanding between the Delhi Government and the University outlines activities that shall be undertaken by the University of Birmingham to support the development of the Delhi Teachers University in the long run. The identified avenues for collaboration include designing teacher education programs (primarily B.Ed. Special Education, M.Ed. Special Education, and certifications), co-creation of research projects on teacher and educational leader education and development by banking on each other's expertise whilst expanding research networks in India and the UK. Furthermore, the universities will explore opportunities to enable the exchange of students, faculty and researchers and shall find ways to deliver dual-degree programmes," a release said.

Sharing his views on the MoU, Lord Karan Bilimoria, Chancellor of the University of Birmingham said that there are several reasons for this MoU to come to fruition so swiftly after their first engagement just months ago with the Delhi Government.

"The University of Birmingham is really excited and looking forward to the opportunity to work with the Delhi Government, whose education model has been lauded by leaders and organisations from the world over. We believe that the vision and ethos of our university are aligned with the Delhi Teachers University, and the MoU will help us transform teacher education in both cities through research and exchange. Teaching is the cornerstone of quality education, and working with the Delhi Government on one of their flagship programs for teacher education will help us both to expand our knowledge network," he said. (ANI)

