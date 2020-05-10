Delhi govt is arranging more trains for migrants, says Kejriwal

New Delhi [India], May 10 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday appealed to the migrant workers stranded in Delhi to not travel back to their native states on foot, assuring that the government is arranging more trains for facilitating their movement.

"I have been seeing how migrant workers are travelling all the way on feet to reach their respective places, I want to appeal to all the migrant workers stranded in Delhi, we are arranging more trains for the migrants. I appeal to them to not travel on foot. It is not safe. We take your responsibility. We are here to take care of you," said Arvind Kejriwal.

Adding that things will be back on track soon, he said, "Some people died in road accidents, some were mowed down by trains and walking home without food is not safe either. We are here to look after you. "

This comes in the backdrop of the Ministry of Home Affairs recent order allowing the stranded people to reach their native states, and several states arranging trains for those stuck in other states due to lockdown. (ANI)

