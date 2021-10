New Delhi [India], October 4 (ANI): Delhi government has been issued a show-cause notice to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on complaints of allegedly not providing free treatment to Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category patients.

The show-cause notice was issued on the grounds of violation of Clause 18 of the Schedule

appended to Rule 14 of Delhi Nursing Homes Registration (Amendment) Rules, 2011. (ANI)