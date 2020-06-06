New Delhi [India], June 6 (ANI): Delhi's Deputy Health Secretary Amit Kumar Pamasi lodged an FIR against Medical Superintendent of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital for not using RT-PCR app for testing data and violating Epidemic Disease COVID-19 Regulation, 2020.
"Sir Ganga Ram Hospital is still not using RT-PCR app even till June 3 which is a clear violation of direction issued under Epidemic Disease COVID-19 Regulation, 2020 issued under Epidemic Diseases Act, 1987," the FIR said.
The FIR has been filed under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). (ANI)
Delhi govt lodges FIR against Sir Ganga Ram Hospital for violating COVID-19 regulations
ANI | Updated: Jun 06, 2020 21:02 IST
