Delhi govt ministers, AAP MLAs hold 'hunger strike' in support of farmers' protest

New Delhi [India], December 14 (ANI): Senior Delhi government ministers and AAP MLAs, including Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, are sitting on a 'hunger strike' in support of farmers who are protesting against the Centre's farm laws. Ministers Satyendar Jain, Gopal Rai, and party leader Aatishi Marlena are also present at the strike organised at the party headquarters.

This comes after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced a one-day fast in support of the farmers' protest on Sunday.

Supporting the call given by the agitating farmers, he had urged AAP volunteers to join the farmers' agitation. "Centre should immediately accept all demands of farmers protesting the laws and bring a bill to guarantee MSP (minimum support price)," Kejriwal had said.



"I appeal to Aam Aadmi Party workers and supporters and the public to observe one-day fast tomorrow in support of farmers. I will also fast tomorrow," he had said while addressing a press conference on Sunday.

Meanwhile, farmers' union leaders are currently on a hunger strike scheduled from 8 am-5 pm at various Delhi borders.

The government has held six rounds of talks with farmers' organisations including the meeting called by Union Home Minister Amit Shah offering changes to the laws and written assurances.

Farmers have been protesting at the borders of Delhi demanding the repeal of the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

