Delhi govt notifies 2 more hospitals dedicated to treat COVID-19 patients

New Delhi [India], May 29 (ANI): As the number of coronavirus cases continues to surge in the national capital, the Delhi government has included two more hospitals in its list of COVID-19 dedicated hospitals.

"Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital and Satyavadi Raja Harish Chander Hospital have been designated as dedicated COVID-19 hospitals," reads an official statement issued by the government.

On May 26, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal directed the Health Department of the Delhi government to closely review medical infrastructure in the national capital amid COVID-19 crisis.

A press release from the Raj Bhawan said: "The Lt Governor directed the Health Department to closely review the capacity building of medical infrastructure and remove bottlenecks immediately. He advised that the trend of last 10-15 days should be analysed for future management."

Baijal had held a video conference with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Health Minister Satyendra Kumar Jain, and other administrative and top police officials to take stock of the situation of COVID-19 in Delhi.

As per the latest update by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of coronavirus cases in Delhi stands at 16,281, including 7,495 recovered/migrated and 316 deaths. (ANI)

