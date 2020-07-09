Delhi govt orders hospitals to nominate nodal officers for plasma procurement

New Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI): The Delhi government on Thursday said that Medical Superintendents of hospitals would be required to nominate a nodal officer for the coordination, requisition, and insurance of plasma from the 'plasma bank'.

"For the sake of coordination, requisition and issuance of Convalescent plasma from Delhi plasma bank, all the Medical Superintendents/In-charges of hospitals in Govt and Private/Corporate Sectors are required to nominate a Nodal Officer," said the Delhi Government.

"The Nodal Officer will provide voluntary plasma donor including replacement donors keeping in view the projected requirement of Convalescent plasma and the scarce availability of this meagre resource," it added.

A few days back, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had inaugurated the country's first 'plasma bank' at the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences in the capital to ease access to plasma.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Delhi has a total of 1,04,864 coronavirus cases so far of which, 23,452 patients are active cases while 78,199 patients are cured or discharged and 3,213 patients have succumbed to the virus. (ANI)

