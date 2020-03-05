Delhi govt orders primary schools shut till March 31 amid coronavirus scare

New Delhi [India], Mar 5 (ANI): Amid the increasing number of coronavirus cases in the country, the Delhi government on Thursday announced that all private and government schools in the city up to standard 5th will remain closed till March 31.

The announcement was made by Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. Delhi government has also temporarily suspended biometric attendance in its offices.

Amid the coronavirus scare, the people of the city have resorted to panic buying as several chemists shops reported shortage of sanitizers and masks.

"Hand sanitizers have disappeared from the market. We have given the order for it but it is difficult to get them. Masks which were earlier sold for Rs 50-60 are now being sold at Rs 100-150," Shubham, a medical store owner said.

Meanwhile, in Hyderabad, a showroom owner has taken it upon himself to ensure that people get N-95 masks so the spread of the disease can be contained.

"We have a showroom here and the area around it is always crowded as tourists and locals visit this place. We have started this initiative to spread awareness, and because of the hike in price and the lack of masks in the market," Abid Mohiuddin, the showroom owner told ANI.

"The single-use mask which was sold for Rupee 1 is now being sold for Rs 50 each," he added.

The country's total number of positive cases of coronavirus reached 30 on Thursday after a person in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh tested positive. Earlier today, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan confirmed that 29 were tested positive for coronavirus in the country till March 4. (ANI)

