Delhi govt paid for train tickets of migrant labourers, matter should not be politicised: Satyendra Jain

New Delhi [India], May 9 (ANI): Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain on Saturday said that Delhi government bore the entire cost incurred on the tickets of 1200 migrant labourers who were sent back to Bihar from Delhi by Shramik Special train on Friday. He also said that the matter should not be politicised.

"It is not fair to take money from them (migrant labourers), they have been staying in shelter homes for the last two months. From where will they get money to pay for tickets, so the Delhi Government paid for it. One should not do politics over it," Jain told ANI.

This comes after, Bihar Minister Sanjay Kumar Jha said that Delhi government is asking for the reimbursement of money spend on tickets of 1200 migrants who are travelling from Delhi to Muzaffarpur, from the Bihar government.

"I saw a tweet by a Delhi minister saying they are paying for the tickets of 1200 migrants who are travelling from Delhi to Muzaffarpur. I have a letter here sent by their government asking for the reimbursement of money from the Bihar government. On one hand, you are taking credit saying you are sending them back on your money & on the other hand you are asking Bihar government to return the money," said Sanjay Kumar.

On Friday, A 'Shramik Special train carrying migrant labourers had left from Delhi for Muzaffarpur in Bihar.

Delhi Labour Minister, Gopal Rai also tweeted: "Train departing from Delhi for Muzaffarpur, Bihar with labourers. @ArvindKejriwal Government will pay the fare of all 1200 people aboard the train.

Earlier on May 7, Delhi government has asked to its counterpart to not to reimburse the fare of Shramik Special train to the passengers adding that reimburse may be made to Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD).

PK Gupta, State Nodal Officer, GNCTD on had written a letter to Pratyaya Amrit, Principal Secretary, Disaster Management Department of Bihar government: "With reference to your letter dated May 6 for giving consent to run a Shramik Special train from Delhi to Muzaffarpur stating therein that fare will be reimbursed to the migrant labourers on their arrival."

"In this regard, keeping in view of the logistics involved in collecting fare, capacity to pay in advance and buying tickets etc, while managing social distancing norms, it has been decided at this end that the Government of NCT of Delhi will make payment for buying bulk tickets for all of them, ensure boarding and seek reimbursement from the Government of Bihar. Therefore, you are requested not to reimburse the fare to the passenger but the same may be reimbursed to GNCTD," the letter reads.

Approximately fare for one train to Muzaffarpur is Rs. 6.5 lakhs, the letter added.

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has granted permission for movement of the stranded people, including migrants labourers, workers, students, tourists, and provided the procedure for the same. (ANI)

