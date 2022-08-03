Delhi govt plans to provide app-based premium bus service: CM

New Delhi [India] August 3 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday announced his government's plan to "provide good premium quality bus service" so that people leave their private vehicles and use public transport".

Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal said that the Delhi government held a meeting with its Transport Department to discuss the ways of using the existing fleet of buses efficiently and how to integrate all modes of public transport and more.

"How to use the existing fleet of buses in Delhi most efficiently? How many more buses do we need? How to integrate all modes of transport? Today, I had a discussion with senior officials of the transport dept on the "Route rationalisation" proposal. We will soon seek public feedback on the same," read his tweet.

Kejriwal also mentioned seeking public opinion on the idea of providing the app-based bus aggregator scheme.

"We wish to provide good quality premium bus service so that people leave their pvt vehicles and use public tpt. Discussed App-based bus aggregator scheme wid tpt dept. We will seek public feedback on the same," said Kejriwal in another tweet.



Earlier on July 28, Kejriwal said that the children from the national capital will make the world's largest 'Tiranga' in Delhi.

"The whole country is celebrating 75 years of independence. On August 4, thousands of children will gather in Delhi to make the world's largest Tiranga. We will pledge on this day to make India the number one country in the world," said Delhi CM.

He also highlighted that numerous countries have developed a lot faster and it's time that India matches the route.

"Many countries have overtaken us in 75 years, while nature has given us a lot. We should keep these political parties and leaders aside if we are to move in the direction of progress," he added.

Stressing unity as the key factor on India's path to development, he said, "75 years ago we united to drive away the British, now we will unite again to make India the number one country in the world. But for this everyone has to come together." (ANI)

