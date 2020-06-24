New Delhi [India], June 24 (ANI): The Delhi government, in line with recommendations of Dr VK Paul committee, has prepared eight-point 'Revised COVID Response Plan'.
The plan reportedly includes conducting sero-survey of 20,000 people across districts and house-to-house screening by July 6, among other measures. (ANI)
Delhi govt prepares eight-point 'Revised COVID Response Plan'
ANI | Updated: Jun 24, 2020 18:47 IST
