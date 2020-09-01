Delhi Govt prohibits private schools from charging any extra other than tuition fees

New Delhi [India], Aug 31 (ANI): The Delhi government on Monday directed the private-unaided schools not to charge any extra fees other than tuition fees.

Earlier on April 17 and 18, the Delhi government directed the same, therefore, the fresh order from the Delhi government has directed the private schools to maintain the status quo.

"All the private unaided recognised schools have directed no fees, except tuition fees will be charged from the parents during the lockdown period. Annual and development charges can be charged from the parents on a pro-rata basis and only on a monthly basis after completion of the lockdown period," the order from the Delhi Education Department to the private school read.

"In no case, the schools shall demand and collect the above-mentioned fees from the parents or students on a quarterly basis. This means that the fees will be collected on a monthly basis only," it added.

The government has further directed the school authorities to not to increase any fee in the academic session 2020-21 till further directions irrespective of the fact whether or not the school is running on the private land or the land allotted by DDA or other government land-owning agencies.

The schools have been asked to provide access to online education material or classes to all students without any discrimination. They are also required to provide ID and password for online access to teaching materials, as per the order.

The Delhi government warned the school authority of taking strict action against them under Section 24 of Delhi School Education Act and Rules, 1973, or other applicable law. (ANI)

