Delhi govt reimposes ban on construction, demolition activities: Gopal Rai

New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Thursday said that the government has decided to reimpose a ban on construction and demolition activities following Supreme Court's directions.

"The air pollution levels have risen today as compared to the last 3-4 days. After Supreme Court directions, a ban has been re-imposed on construction and demolition activities in Delhi," Rai told ANI.

He further informed that Non-polluting construction activities such as plumbing work, interior decoration, electric work and carpentry work have been exempted.

In a bid to provide aid to construction works owing to the ban, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said that he has ordered to deposit Rs 5,000 each in bank accounts of construction workers.

"I have given an order today to deposit Rs 5,000 each in bank accounts of construction workers in view of a ban on construction activities due to air pollution. We will also provide compensation to workers for their loss according to their minimum wages," Kejriwal told media persons.



In view of an improvement in the air quality, the ban on construction and demolition activities was lifted on November 22.

The Delhi government on Wednesday had decided to resume physical classes in schools, colleges and other educational institutions and reopen Delhi government offices from November 29.

"Normal functioning of Delhi government offices will also resume from November 29. We advise them to use public transport to commute. Special bus services will be started from colonies where the maximum number of Delhi government employees reside," Rai had said.

The ban on the entry of trucks, barring those engaged in essential services, will continue till December 3.

"We have decided to allow the entry of all CNG, electric vehicles into Delhi from November 27. The entry of all other vehicles to remain banned till December 3," Rai had said. (ANI)

