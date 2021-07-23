Delhi govt reserves Covishield vaccine for second dose beneficiaries till July 31 due to shortage

New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): The Delhi government on Thursday said that doses of the Covishield coronavirus vaccine will be reserved only for those eligible for the second dose with immediate effect till July 31 due to its limited supply.



"Vaccination of 18 to 44 age group began on May 1, 2021, and with the completion of the 84-day interval for the second dose of Covishield, many of them would now become eligible for the second dose in coming weeks," read the order issued by Delhi government's Directorate of Family Welfare Director Dr Monika Rana.

"In view of limited supply of vaccine, all slots, both for online booking and for walk-in vaccination in the sessions being planned in government CVCs (Covid vaccination centres) administering Covishield vaccine will be reserved for second dose of Covishield with immediate effect till July 31, 2021," it said.

According to the Delhi health bulletin issued on Wednesday, as many as 94,39,797 cumulative beneficiaries have been vaccinated so far including 71,84,246 with the first dose and 22,55,551 who have received both doses. (ANI)

