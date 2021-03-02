Delhi govt sanctions Rs 50 crore for development of Delhi Archives

New Delhi [India], March 2 (ANI): Delhi government on Tuesday approved Rs 50 crore funds for the construction and development of the cultural complex 'Kala Kunj'.

"Delhi government is committed to preserve and enhance the art and culture ecosystem of the city. In 2020, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had laid the foundation stone for cultural complex 'Kala Kunj'," a statement said.



It is a cultural space for the residents of Delhi who would be able to access digital records of historical archives and participate in cultural functions, it added.

"A seed money of Rs 3 crore has also been released to the Delhi Tourism Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC) for the construction of Kala Kunj in collaboration with Department of Delhi Archives," the statement added.

Adding to the maintenance of more than ten crores archival records of various governmental departments of Delhi, the Department of Delhi Archives has been accorded a sanction of Rs 1.32 crore to strengthen to the structural design to address any threat to life and property in Delhi Archives building due to the lockdown during COVID-19. (ANI)

