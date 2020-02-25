New Delhi [India], Feb 25 (ANI): Amid massive security, scores of children of a Delhi government school were seen doing final rehearsals outside the gate of the institution, hours before the visit of US First Lady Melania Trump.
Melania Trump will visit Sarvodaya Co-Ed Senior Secondary School in South Delhi's Moti Bagh in the morning today. She will attend a session of the Happiness Class here.
The young and enthusiastic participants were dressed in bright-colored sarees and traditional dresses like ghagra-choli to welcome Melania.
Some of them were carrying bagpipes and several other musical instruments.
The Happiness class was started by the Aam Aadmi Party in 2018. As a part of the programme, students are taught various activities including meditation, street plays, basic obedience and aims to reduce anxiety and stress levels among children. (ANI)
Delhi govt school students in colourful clothes wait to greet Melania Trump
ANI | Updated: Feb 25, 2020 10:38 IST
