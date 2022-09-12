Delhi Govt schools record growth in pass percentage after CBSE compartment exams

New Delhi [India], September 12 (ANI): The government schools in the national capital recorded an increase of over 16 per cent in class 10th board results, said an official statement on Sunday.

The passing percentage rose from 81.27 to 97.29 per cent.

This rise in passing percentage has also been witnessed in class 12th results of Delhi Government schools, wherein, it has increased from 96.29 to 98.21 per cent - an increase of 1.92 per cent.

On this occasion, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia congratulated all the students, teachers and parents, and said that due to Corona, school education and students' mental and emotional well-being have been adversely affected over the last two years.

The academic session of 2021-22 was also disrupted repeatedly by Corona and there was a significant reduction in learning opportunities for children, however, the CBSE board examinations proceeded as per usual.

"Thanks to the unmatched hard work, planning and support from our teachers, more than 33,000 class 10th and class 12th students from our schools have succeeded in overcoming the challenge of the compartment exams. This result will surely boost their confidence and propel them to do better in their studies over the course of the future. It is a momentous occasion for all, and goes on to show that one should never give up, no matter what the odds are," said Sisodia.

Before this, the board examinations were conducted normally before the Covid period, in the session 2018-19. That year, the Class 10th board passing percentage for Delhi government schools was 81.44 per cent after the compartment examinations.



"Despite studies being affected due to Corona for 2 years, our children have performed exceptionally well this year, and far better, as compared to 2018-19. The 15.85% increase that has been registered in the result of the 10th board is proof of the hard work and dedication of our teachers," he added.

Discussing the class 12th results, Manish Sisodia said, ''There has been an increase of 1.68 per cent in the 12th board results after compartment examinations this year as compared to the same in 2018-19. While the 12th result after compartment exams was 96.53 per cent in 2018-19, it is 98.21 per cent after compartment examinations in 2021-22.''

He also highlighted that a total of 4,936 children appeared in the compartment examinations of CBSE 12th in 2018-19 out of which 60.39 per cent of students passed.

In the session 2019-20, out of the 1,734 students who attempted the compartment exam, the passing percentage was 74.39 per cent.

"However, this year, 3,272 children from Delhi government schools appeared for the CBSE 12th compartment examinations and 96.85 per cent of them passed the examination. This implies that there has been an increase of 45.46 per cent in the results of the 12th compartment examination of CBSE this year, as compared to the previous year,' he noted.

''Similarly, if we look at CBSE class 10th compartment results, in 2018-19, 42,216 children appeared in the CBSE 10th compartment examinations and 38.84 per cent of them passed. In the session 2020-21, out of the 4662 students who appeared for the compartment examination, 30.84 per cent passed. But this year, of the 34,502 children from Delhi Government Schools that appeared for the CBSE 10th compartment examinations, 95.88 per cent of them passed," he added.

He also stressed that the statistics imply that there has been an increase of 65.04 per cent in the CBSE 10th compartment exam results this year as compared to last year. (ANI)

