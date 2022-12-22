Delhi govt schools to remain closed from January 1-12 for winter vacation

New Delhi [India], December 22 (ANI): The Delhi government's Directorate of Education on Thursday announced that all government schools will remain closed for winter vacation from January 1 to January 12, 2023.

The 'remedial classes' will be held for classes IX to XII from January 2 to January 14, 2023.

According to the order by the government, "In case of double-shift schools, remedial classes will be held in separate wings of the school. However, if there is a space crunch, the HoS of Evening Shift Schools may consult the concerned DDE (District) and opt for Evening Timings accordingly."



The morning shift will start at 08:30 am and will end at 12:50 pm. Whereas, the second shift will start at 01:30 pm and will conclude at 05:50 pm. The recess time is also included for the students in the timetable for the remedial classes.

The duration of one period should not be less than one hour. In classes 9 and 10, English, Science and Maths subjects must be taught daily mandatorily.

"The teachers will conduct revision and practice of the Pre-Board Question Papers for classes X and XII of both shifts (Morning and Evening). The teachers are advised to give practice to students in the selected topics of subjects from the examination point of view. The subject teachers are directed to guide the students on how to attempt the question paper properly," it read.

Heads of schools will prepare the timetable for the remedial classes before the commencement of the winter break. A vacation and copy of the same are to be submitted to the concerned DDE (Zone) well in advance.

"DDEs (District and Zone) must visit, at least two schools per day to ensure that remedial classes run properly during winter vacation," it added. (ANI)

