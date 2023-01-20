Delhi govt seeks suggestions for improving academic atmosphere in schools

New Delhi [India], January 20 (ANI): A day after a teacher at a government school was stabbed by a student during an exam in Inderpuri area of the national capital, the Delhi government on Friday sought suggestions from students, parents and teachers to improve the academic atmosphere in schools.

The Directorate of Education, Government of Delhi has issued a circular regarding this.



It has been said in the circular that incidents of violence create fear in the minds of schools, children and teachers, so suggestions are invited from children, teachers and parents, so that the environment of schools can be kept safe.

The suggestions are asked to be sent to schbranch@hotmail.com within a week.

"Despite a generally congenial atmosphere in our schools, at times, freak incidents of violence pose a threat to the overall safety and security of our students and teachers. In this regard, suggestions of all stakeholders - including teachers, parents and students - are invited on how to make the atmosphere of schools more convivial so that our schools remain safe and lively work places for students and teachers alike. All such suggestions should be mailed to schbranchahotmail.com preferably within one week. This issues with the prior approval of Director (Education)," the circular reads. (ANI)

