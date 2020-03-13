Delhi govt seeks to prevent misinformation regarding coronavirus

New Delhi [India], Mar 13 (ANI): In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the Delhi government on Friday issued a warning against the dissemination of information regarding the virus without permission from the Ministry of Health or Delhi government.

The government instruction stated that no person, institution or organisation shall issue any information regarding coronavirus in print or electronic media without the permission of the Ministry of Health or Delhi government.

The state government warned that non-compliance of the warning will be considered a punishable offence.

The World Health Organisation on Wednesday declared coronavirus outbreak a pandemic and expressed deep concern both by the alarming levels of spread and severity and by the alarming levels of inaction.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases across India has risen to 75. The country has also reported its first coronavirus death in Karnataka, the health ministry had stated earlier. (ANI)