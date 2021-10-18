Delhi govt set to launch Rojgaar 2.0 app to provide jobs to youth

New Delhi [India], October 18 (ANI): After launching the Rojgaar Bazaar portal last year that became a useful platform for youths looking for jobs and small businesses looking for skilled workers in Delhi, the government is all set to create the Rojgar Bazaar 2.0 portal that will be a digital job matching platform for entry-level jobs in India, said a press release.

Based on the experiences of the Rojgar Bazaar 1.0 portal and to drive employment linkages across Delhi, the government had decided to upgrade the current Rojgaar Bazaar portal to bring in best-in-class practices from national and international job portals. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia claimed that the Rojgaar Bazaar 2.0 would be a first-of-its-kind innovative platform launched by any state government to provide all employment-related services seamlessly to its citizens.



In a statement Manish Sisodia said, ''Rojgar Bazaar 1.0 portal was launched in August 2020 by CM Arvind Kejriwal at the peak of COVID-19 pandemic and turned out to be a lifeline for the unemployed youth as well as small businesses of Delhi. Over 14 lakh job-seekers and 10 lakh jobs have already been advertised on the current Rojgar Bazaar portal. The new Rojgar Bazaar 2.0 portal will bring all the services related to skill training, career guidance and job matching on a first-of-its kind digital platform in India.''

Sisodia said, ''This platform will also provide a range of other critical services. This will range from skilling, career guidance, skill credentialing and automated analytics services, all of which will help in enhancing the job seekers' ability to gain meaningful livelihoods. While services such as skilling and career guidance will help the job seeker to pursue an aspirational career, a strong analytics platform will provide the Government with rich insights to frame policies and drive on ground positive impact.''

These benefits will be extended further to the unorganised workers also. As a substantial number of unorganised workers cannot access the digital platform, the Delhi government will also institutionalise physical centres to increase access to Rozgar Bazaar platform. (ANI)

