Delhi govt starts enrollment of healthcare workers for COVID-19 vaccination

New Delhi [India], December 4 (ANI): The Delhi government has started enrollment of healthcare workers for COVID-19 vaccination and instructed all the healthcare facilities -- institutions, nursing homes, OPDs and clinics -- to send names of their healthcare workers for the enrollment process.

All the healthcare facilities in the national capital have been given time to enroll their data by December 5 midnight.

According to the Delhi government, many registered nursing homes, hospitals and non-registered nursing homes have shared their data for this. "Delhi Government is enrolling healthcare workers for COVID19 vaccination. Many registered nursing homes and hospitals have submitted HR data, along with many smaller unregistered clinics. The government invites remaining healthcare facilities to submit names of the healthcare workers," an official statement said.



Healthcare workers include all medical, paramedical, supporting, security, sanitation and administrative staff at allopathic clinics, dental clinics, AYUSH centers, physiotherapy clinics, diagnostic labs, radiology centers and other healthcare settings.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday informed the opposition leaders that a COVID-19 vaccine is expected to be ready in the next few weeks, and as soon as scientists give a green signal, vaccination will start in India.

"Experts believe that the COVID vaccine will be ready in the next few weeks. As soon as scientists give a green signal, vaccination will start in India. Healthcare, frontline workers, and the elderly people suffering from serious diseases will be given priority in vaccination," he stated during an all-party meeting via videoconferencing, during which he invited suggestions from the opposition leaders regarding the COVID-19 vaccination.

The Delhi government said the data of healthcare workers can be uploaded on the Delhi State Health Mission (DSHM) website and private healthcare facilities can send data through login access. (ANI)

