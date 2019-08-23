Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia (file pic)
Delhi govt to bear Class 10, 12 CBSE exam fees of all students in govt schools

ANI | Updated: Aug 23, 2019 22:13 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 23 (ANI): The Delhi government will pay the Class 10 and 12 CBSE board examination fees of all students studying in government schools starting this academic year, state Education Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday said.
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister said that relevant instructions have been issued to the schools regarding not to charge CBSE board fees from the students.
"Delhi government will pay the CBSE board examination fees of all students of class X and XII in Delhi government schools, instructions have been issued to the schools to not to collect fees from students," Sisodia tweeted along with an order copy issued by the Directorate of Education, Delhi.
The order reads, "The CBSE has enhanced the examination fees for class X and XII for the Examination 2020. In this regard, the heads of all government, government-aided schools, and Patrachar Vidyalaya are hereby directed not to collect the Examination fees from the students of class X and XII for payment to CBSE till further directions. However, the process of completion of CBSE's List of Candidates will continue, as usual."
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on August 11 said that Delhi government may reimburse the examination fee paid by SC/ST students of Class X and XII studying in government schools directly to the students as the board will now take the full amount from the reserved category (SC/ST) students.
However, two days later on the direction of Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry, the CBSE has decided to restore the earlier practice of charging Rs 50 only from SC and ST candidates appearing for Class X and XII board examinations in Delhi government schools. (ANI)

