Delhi govt to complete desilting of drains before monsoon

New Delhi [India], June 14 (ANI): Ahead of the annual monsoon season, the Delhi government has instructed the Public Works Department (PWD) to complete the desilting of drains by June 22.

Satyendar Jain, the Delhi government's PWD minister, convened a high-level meeting here on Friday to take stock of the situation and directed his department to finish the process by the target date.

Heavy showers often cause water-logging and traffic jams in several parts of the national capital every year during the monsoon even as authorities prepare for weeks in advance ahead of the onset of rains.

Jain instructed the PWD Engineers to install steel grill in the drains to prevent floating material as per the directions of Yamuna Monitoring Committee.

Authorities have also been asked to ensure that all mobile pumps' functioning is tested thoroughly.

The PWD department would install Global Positioning System on maintenance vans to monitor their movement and working.

To tackle the problems of ponding of water and potholed roads, the labour of these vans may also be increased from five to seven and will be equipped with gumboots and jackets bearing PWD identification.

The minister also advised using vans of Horticulture Sub-divisions for civil works in case any need arises. (ANI)

