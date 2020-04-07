Delhi govt to conduct over 1 lakh COVID-19 tests, say sources

New Delhi [India], April 7 (ANI): The Delhi government has decided to conduct over 1 lakh COVID-19 tests in the city over the next few days, government sources said.

Sources added that testing would be randomly done in areas where more positive cases have been found. Quarantine facilities in large numbers are also being set-up.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is scheduled to brief the media today at 1 pm about a 5-point-plan, formed in the view of an increase in the number of coronavirus cases in the national capital.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of cases in the national capital stands at 523.

India's tally of total positive cases rose to 4,421, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday. Out of the 4,421 cases, 3,981 are active cases while 325 cases have been cured or discharged and one migrated. The total death toll stands at 114. (ANI)