Delhi govt to give Rs 10 lakh compensation to kin of 6-year-old rape survivor

New Delhi [India], July 6 (ANI): The Delhi government on Saturday announced compensation for the family of the minor girl who was allegedly raped recently.

Speaking to media, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the government will give Rs 10 lakh as compensation to the survivor.

"We will give Rs 10 lakhs as compensation to the family of the 6-year-old girl who was sexually assaulted in Dwarka. I met doctors. She is stable now and out of danger. We will also provide an advocate to the family," he said.

On July 2, the six-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man in Dwarka area of the national capital.

On Friday, Delhi Commission for Women Chairperson Swati Maliwal met the victim at the hospital and expressed dismay on the brutality of the incident.

"Met 6 year old rape survivor in Hospital. Shell shocked! Each inch of her body has marks of brutality. Private parts comp destroyed! Last year I kept hunger strike for 10 days 4 death to child rapists but yet 2 be implemented even in Del. The system is responsible for this rape!" she had tweeted.

The police have arrested the accused with the help of CCTV footage.

