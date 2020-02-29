Delhi govt to issue WhatsApp number for complaints regarding 'hate material being circulated'

New Delhi [India], Feb 29 (ANI): The Delhi government is set to launch a WhatsApp number on which complaints can be lodged against hate material being circulated following the recent violence in North East Delhi, government sources said on Saturday.

"There is a lot of hate material being circulated on WhatsApp. If anyone receives any such material, he/she should immediately file a complaint with Delhi Govt. The Delhi government will issue a WhatsApp number on which such complaints can be made," Delhi government sources said.

They added that an official will screen all the complaints received and the complaints which are genuine would then be forwarded to the police for necessary action.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal had on Friday said that there is apparent peace in North-East Delhi but there is still need to maintain vigil.

"I have reviewed the situation with all the senior officers and commissioners. There seems to be peace and quiet apparently now. But there is still a need to maintain vigil. So I have advised the forces to maintain vigil. Whenever necessary we will try to facilitate that people could come and buy the essential commodities in the area," Baijal told reporters.

"I am happy to see that at a lot of places, people are organising yatra and living together. People are talking among themselves and are happy. There is an improvement and we will ensure that everyone lives together," he added.

At least 42 people, including a police head constable, have died while around 200 people have been injured in the violence that rocked North-East Delhi for at least three days since Sunday.

Two Special Investigative Teams (SITs) have been constituted under Crime Branch, Delhi Police to probe the violence. (ANI)